Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.
The 26-year-old pulled a pitch from Phillies closing candidate Gregory Soto into the right-field corner in the second inning and slid into third without a throw. Varsho hit sixth in the batting order, which isn't ideal for his fantasy value, but his production could still take a step forward as he focuses on playing the outfield rather than splitting his time at catcher as well. He's gone 10-for-46 (.217) this spring with a home run and two steals.
