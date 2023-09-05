Varsho isn't in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against Oakland.
Left-hander Ken Waldichuk will start on the mound for Oakland on Tuesday, meaning the lefty-hitting Varsho will remain in Toronto's dugout to begin the game. Whit Merrifield will start in left field in Varsho's place, moving Davis Schneider to second base and Santiago Espinal in at third base.
