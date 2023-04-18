Varsho is starting in center field for Toronto's game against Houston on Tuesday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After a day off Sunday and an 0-for-3 performance Monday, the struggling Varsho is slashing just .150/.320/.150 over 25 plate appearances in the last week. He will bat fourth and start in center field for Kevin Kiermaier.
