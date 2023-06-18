Varsho went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

He took Dane Dunning deep in the fourth inning for the Jays' final run of the game. Varsho continues to roll in June, and through 16 games this month he's batting .302 (16-for-53) with four of his 12 homers and four of his 10 steals on the season.