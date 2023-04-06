Varsho went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
The 26-year-old has multiple hits in three of the last four games as he quickly gets comfortable with his new team. Varsho is batting .333 (8-for-24) with a homer, a steal, three RBI and four runs through his first six contests as a Blue Jay, and if he continues to hit cleanup against right-handed pitching in a potent lineup, he stands an excellent chance of topping last year's career-high 74 RBI and 79 runs.
