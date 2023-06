Varsho went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 11-6 loss against the Orioles.

Varsho now has back-to-back multi-hit performances, going 5-for-8 in his last two games. Following a slow start to his tenure in Toronto, the 26-year-old Varsho has gone 22-for-77 (.286) with a .872 OPS since May 22. Overall, he's slashing .231/.302/.409 with 11 homers, 33 runs scored, 26 RBI and nine steals through 275 plate appearances.