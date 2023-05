Varsho went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and two RBI in Sunday's 10-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Varsho has now hit safely in six straight contests, going 11-for-24 with three home runs in that span after batting just .186 in his first 28 games. Varsho's hot streak has boosted his line to .238/.319/.413 through 144 plate appearances. He's added five homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and six stolen bases while getting regular at-bats in the middle of Toronto's lineup.