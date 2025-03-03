Clement was removed from Monday's game against the Tigers after being hit in the face by a pitch, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Clement was struck by a 91.3 mph fastball from Ty Madden and walked off the field with a trainer while holding a bloody towel to his face. The Blue Jays are saying for the time being that Clement is dealing with a lip laceration and contusion, although it's not clear whether he still needs to undergo additional testing. Clement is expected to open the season as Toronto's primary third baseman.