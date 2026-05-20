Clement (illness) will start at second base and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

While recovering from a bout with strep throat, Clement was limited to a pinch-hitting role in Tuesday's 5-4 loss, but he appears ready to play a full nine innings Wednesday. Since rapping out a season-high five hits May 9 against the Angels, Clement has fallen into a bit of a lull at the dish, going 6-for-27 (.222 average) over his ensuing nine games.