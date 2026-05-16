Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Resting Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Clement isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Clement went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run during Friday's series opener, and he'll now step out of the lineup to give Lenyn Sosa a start at the keystone Saturday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Five-hit effort against Halos•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Getting first day off•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Swats first homer of year•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Three hits in Wednesday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Three knocks in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Ernie Clement: Two more hits in Wednesday's loss•