Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in starting nine Sunday

Springer (personal) will serve as the Blue Jays' designated hitter and leadoff hitter in Sunday's game against the Rangers.

The Blue Jays had been preparing for the possibility of Springer going on the paternity list this weekend, but he ended up sticking around with the team and will return to the lineup Sunday after sitting out Saturday's 7-4 loss. Springer could still go on paternity leave at some point during the upcoming week, so fantasy managers will want to keep close tabs on his status over the next few days.