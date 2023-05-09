Springer is not in the Blue Jays' lineup Tuesday against the Phillies due to a viral illness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's the same thing which caused Springer to miss a game last week, too, and evidently he's still not quite over it. He's available to pinch-hit Tuesday, so it sounds like he could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Ends homer drought•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Scratched due to illness•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Collects fifth steal•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: In Friday's lineup•