Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Tigers.
The Blue Jays launched five homers in total in their home opener, with Springer's blast coming in the fifth inning off Matt Manning (foot). The veteran outfielder has two homers on the year, with both coming in the last three games, and on the season he's slashing .255/.300/.383 with five RBI, nine runs and two steals.
