Springer (elbow) could return from the injured list when first eligible Aug. 15, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet reports.

The outfielder had been attempting to play through his elbow issue, but the acquisition of Whit Merrifield gave the Blue Jays a viable everyday alternative in center field and the opportunity to shut Springer down. After receiving an anti-inflammatory injection, the team is hoping he'll be able to return from the IL without need of a rehab assignment. "Hopefully it's a 10-day stint and he's back at it," interim manager John Schneider said this weekend. "It was [getting better.] I think it was just happening slowly. So, what's best for him and what's best for us is to not continue to knock it and piss it off by playing. Hopefully the rest time just gets him back to where he needs to be."