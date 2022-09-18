Springer sustained an elbow contusion during Sunday's loss to the Orioles, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Springer was hit by a pitch just inside his elbow pad Sunday but remained in the game and finished 1-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and a strikeout. However, interim manager John Schneider said after the game that Springer will be "good to go," so it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for Tuesday's series opener against the Phillies.
