Springer went 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over the Red Sox.
Returning to the starting lineup as the DH after being on the bench the last three games due to a sore knee, Springer laced a bases-loaded triple in the third inning to cap an eight-run eruption by the Blue Jays. The 32-year-old has been productive despite his second-half injury issues, and he's slashing .400/.444/.540 over 13 games since the All-Star break with a homer, a steal, 11 runs and 12 RBI.
