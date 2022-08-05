Springer (elbow) went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Twins.
Springer has battled the elbow issue for much of the last week. He was able to contribute a two-run single before scoring on a Vladimir Guerrero home run in the eighth inning. Springer hit a shaky .225 with three homers, 11 RBI, 13 runs scored and two stolen bases through 20 games in July. The outfielder may continue to serve as the designated hitter for a while longer to avoid the stress of throwing on his elbow, but he should be able play regularly as long as he doesn't suffer a setback.
