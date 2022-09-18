Springer went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run scored in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Orioles.

Springer extended Toronto's lead to three with a two-run double in the second inning off righty starter Kyle Bradish. In his 12 games prior to this contest, the outfielder posted a measly .167 average over 48 at-bats. The 32-year-old has, however, homered twice in his last five games.