Springer went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Friday's 4-0 win over the Pirates.

His fifth-inning blast off Rich Hill capped the scoring on the night, and it also took a huge weight off Springer's shoulders, ending an 18-game homer drought for the 33-year-old outfielder. He slashed just .156/.229/.172 in 70 plate appearances over that stretch, but it was only a matter of time before his luck began to turn -- on the season, Springer is still in the 72nd percentile in Barrel rate and 98th percentile in max exit velocity, per Statcast.

More News