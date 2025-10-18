Springer was removed from Game 5 of the ALCS against Seattle on Friday after getting hit on the right knee by a pitch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Springer went down after taking a 95-mph sinker off his kneecap, and he was taken out of the game after being unable to make it to first base without a severe limp. The Blue Jays will presumably bring him in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, at which point more will be known regarding his status for the remainder of the postseason.