Blue Jays' George Springer: Exits after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Springer was removed from Game 5 of the ALCS against Seattle on Friday after getting hit on the right knee by a pitch, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer went down after taking a 95-mph sinker off his kneecap, and he was taken out of the game after being unable to make it to first base without a severe limp. The Blue Jays will presumably bring him in for X-rays to determine whether he suffered a fracture, at which point more will be known regarding his status for the remainder of the postseason.
