Springer left Saturday's game against the Mariners on the medical cart after colliding with Bo Bichette in the field, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
As Matheson notes, Springer is already dealing with a laundry list of injuries, so he may have aggravated something or he may have suffered a new injury. Springer waved to the crowd as he was being carted off. It was a scary collision, but Bichette was able to stay in the game.
