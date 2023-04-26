Springer was removed from Wednesday's game versus the White Sox after being hit in the right hand by a pitch in the bottom of the third inning, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Springer was able to take his base after being plunked by a Michael Kopech offering in the third inning and then played right field in the top of the fourth, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter the next time his turn in the lineup came up. He'll presumably be headed for X-rays as the Blue Jays look to see if he sustained any fractures to the hand.