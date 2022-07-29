Springer exited Thursday's game against Detroit with elbow discomfort but said afterwards he is "feeling good," Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Springer exited after experiencing some discomfort on a swing in the eighth inning, though it appears he's avoided a serious injury. He will be re-evaluated Friday, which should provide a clearer picture of whether he will miss any additional time.
