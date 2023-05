Springer went 4-for-5 with a triple, a homer, two RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's victory over the Rays.

Springer came up a double short of the cycle in Tuesday's four-hit showing. The 33-year-old outfielder has been on fire recently -- he's gone 11-for-21 with two home runs in his last five games. Following a slow start to the year, Springer is now slashing .255./324/.388 with seven homers, 21 RBI, 27 runs scored and eight stolen bases through 207 plate appearances.