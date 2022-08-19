Springer is a game-time decision Friday against the Yankees after fouling a ball off his knee Thursday, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
He has been banged up for parts of this season with ankle and elbow injuries, so this is a new issue for Springer. The knee issue got worse for Springer overnight, as he didn't leave Thursday's game, going 5-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Five-hit night in win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Takes seat Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Reaches base three times in return•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Reinstated from IL•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: On track to return next week•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Continues making progress•