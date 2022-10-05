Springer is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

He'll end up sitting for both ends of the twin bill while the Blue Jays don't have anything to play for in terms of playoff positioning in the regular-season finale. Bradley Zimmer will pick up another start in center field in place of Springer after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss in Game 1.