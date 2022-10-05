Springer is out of the lineup for the second game of Wednesday's game against the Orioles.
He'll end up sitting for both ends of the twin bill while the Blue Jays don't have anything to play for in terms of playoff positioning in the regular-season finale. Bradley Zimmer will pick up another start in center field in place of Springer after going 0-for-4 with four strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss in Game 1.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Heads to bench for matinee•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Resting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Three knocks during win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes deep twice•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Over elbow contusion•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Dealing with elbow contusion•