Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Springer had started in each of the Blue Jays' last eight games and looks to be receiving some routine maintenance in the team's final contest before the All-Star break. Bradley Zimmer will pick up a start in center field in place of Springer, who is hitting .204 with two home runs, a stolen base, eight runs and six RBI through 14 July contests.