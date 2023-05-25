Springer is absent from the lineup Thursday in Tampa Bay, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
It's a routine day off for Springer with it being a day game after a night game. Nathan Lukes will be in right field and Bo Bichette will slide up into the leadoff spot.
