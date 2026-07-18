Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes deep against South Siders

Springer went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI during the Blue Jays' 12-4 loss to the White Sox on Friday.

Springer put the Blue Jays on the board in the third inning on a fielder's choice that scored a run before taking Trevor Richards deep to left field for a solo homer. It was the 10th home run of the season for Springer, who started in left field for his first time in the field this season. That positional versatility should open more opportunities at DH for the likes of Alejandro Kirk, Brandon Valenzuela, Vladimir Guerrero and Sean Keys.