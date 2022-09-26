Springer went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Rays.

Springer drilled two homers against starter Shane McClanahan, including a two-run blast in the third inning. The veteran outfielder is up to 23 long balls with 71 RBI alongside a .264/.342/.468 slash line through 126 games. Even after Sunday's big performance, Springer is hitting just .255 through 23 September contests.