Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday that Springer (quadriceps) has a "good chance" to return from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Springer is slated to play a full game in center field at the Blue Jays' alternate training site Sunday, and Montoyo is optimistic that the 31-year-old will be able to make his season debut in Tuesday's series opener against Washington. Springer appeared in 10 spring games this year and hit .240 with a home run, two RBI and two stolen bases.