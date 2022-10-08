Springer (wrist) will lead off and play center field Saturday in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series against Seattle.
Springer was hit in the wrist by an eighth-inning fastball from Andres Munoz on Friday, but he remained in the game. His initial X-rays were negative, so it's no surprise to see him back on the field for Saturday's elimination game.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: X-rays negative for wrist fracture•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Gets full day off•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Heads to bench for matinee•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Resting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Three knocks during win•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Goes deep twice•