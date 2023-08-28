Springer went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Sunday's loss against the Guardians.

Springer's fourth-inning blast was his second in three games and 17th on the season. He later added an infield single in the sixth, then came around to score on a Davis Schneider home run. Springer now holds a .258 average with 17 home runs, 53 RBI, 70 runs scored and 17 stolen bases on the season.