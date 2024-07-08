Springer went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run during Sunday's 5-4 win over Seattle in 10 innings.

Springer came through for the Blue Jays, knotting the game at 4-4 in the seventh inning with a three-run home run off Ryne Stanek. The outfielder has led off in each of his last four starts, batting 5-for-14 with five runs scored, four walks and three strikeouts. On the year, Springer owns a .672 OPS, which would be a career worst if it stands.