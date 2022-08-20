Springer (knee) will remain on the bench Saturday against the Yankees.
Springer fouled a ball off his knee in Thursday's series opener, and while he remained in the game and grabbed five hits, he'll now sit for his second consecutive contest. Jackie Bradley Jr. will get the start in center field.
