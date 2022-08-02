Springer is sitting Tuesday against the Rays due to concern over his elbow, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
This marks Springer's third omission from the lineup in the last four games. The Blue Jays haven't been provided a ton of detail about the state of Springer's elbow, but they're certainly being cautious with their starting center fielder. He should be considered day-to-day until further notice.
