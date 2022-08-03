Springer (elbow) isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Rays.
Springer is out of the lineup for the fourth time in the last five games, but he's still viewed as day-to-day. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available off the bench or whether he'll return to the lineup Thursday in Minnesota. Raimel Tapia is starting in center field and batting ninth.
