Springer went 4-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder appears to be breaking out of his slump, going 6-for-13 over his last four games while drawing four walks. Only one of those hits, a Friday double, has gone for extra bases, but Springer should begin adding some thump to his output soon enough. On the season, he's slashing .253/.324/.385 with 13 homers, 14 steals, 43 RBI and 60 runs in 107 contests.