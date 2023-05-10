Springer (illness) is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.
Springer will miss another game with a viral illness, as he was also out of the lineup Tuesday and missed a game last week. The outfielder should still be considered day-to-day and will have a good chance of returning to the starting lineup Friday versus Atlanta following Thursday's team off day.
