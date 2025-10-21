Springer went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run, one walk and two runs scored in Monday's 4-3 victory over Seattle in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series.

Springer's lone hit of the evening was a huge one, as he delivered a three-run blast over the fence in left field during the bottom of the seventh inning to put his team ahead by a run. The bullpen would do the rest, sending the Blue Jays to the World Series for the first time since 1993. Springer managed to navigate through an injury scare after being struck by a pitch in the right knee during Game 5, managing to return immediately to the lineup in Game 6 before providing the clutch hit of the series in Game 7.