Springer went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, a steal and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Pirates.

Springer reached and scored in the first inning and followed that up with a two-run homer off Mitch Keller in the second frame. The big blast gives Springer 20 for the year, and he's now reached that mark in nine of his 12 Major League seasons. Springer was seeing the ball very well before landing on the injured list July 28 and he's picked up right where he left off with two homers and five runs scored in four games since returning.