Springer went 2-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Royals.

The veteran outfielder led off the game with his 30th homer of the year, but it was the only bright spot for the Blue Jays in an ugly 20-1 rout. It's the first time Springer has reached the 30-HR plateau since 2019, and his 101 runs on the season represent the first time he's hit triple digits in that category since 2018. He's finishing out the 2025 regular season on a high note, slashing .328/.416/.642 over 17 games in September with six home runs, 11 RBI and 17 runs.