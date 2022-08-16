Springer (elbow) went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored Monday in the Blue Jays' 7-3 loss to the Orioles.

In his first game back from the 15-day injured list, Springer served as the Blue Jays' leadoff man and designated hitter, allowing Raimel Tapia to maintain a spot in the outfield. It's unclear to what extent Springer's elbow injury is still affecting him when he throws, so it's possible that he'll continue to see regular starts at DH for the time being.