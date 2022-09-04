Springer is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates.
He'll head to the bench after going 11-for-47 (.234 average) with a home run, two stolen bases and a 6:7 BB:K while starting in each of the past 11 games at either designated hitter or in center field. Alejandro Kirk will handle DH duties Sunday, while Whit Merrifield gets the nod in center.
