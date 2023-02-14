Springer said Tuesday that he is fully recovered from October surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.

"It feels good to feel good," Springer told the gathered media at Blue Jays camp in Dunedin, Florida. The veteran outfielder also battled a concussion and a shoulder sprain in late 2022, among other previous ailments, but he managed to log 583 regular-season plate appearances to the tune of an .814 OPS with 25 home runs and 14 stolen bases. Springer remains a multi-category fantasy threat at age 33.