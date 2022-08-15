Springer (elbow) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Springer will be back in the lineup Monday after missing the minimum 10 days while nursing his nagging elbow injury. The outfielder has batted .267 with a homer, seven RBI, six runs and a stolen base over 30 at-bats in seven games since the All-Star break. Bradley Zimmer was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
