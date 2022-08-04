Springer (elbow) will bat leadoff as the designated hitter Thursday at Minnesota.
Springer was held out of the lineup for four of the past five games due to the elbow issue, but he'll rejoin the starting nine for Thursday's series opener. Whit Merrifield will make his debut for Toronto in center field after being acquired from Kansas City at the trade deadline.
