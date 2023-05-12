Springer (illness) is back in the Blue Jays' lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta, Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun reports.
Springer had missed the last two contests and an additional game last week while battling a virus, but he's feeling well enough to play Friday. The slugger will be in right field and batting leadoff against Spencer Strider.
More News
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Out again Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Battling virus•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Ends homer drought•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Back in action Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' George Springer: Scratched due to illness•