Springer was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Red Sox with a viral illness.
Bichette was originally scheduled to hit leadoff and play right field, but the illness will keep the outfielder out for at least one game. Cavan Biggio gets the start in Springer's absence and will hit eighth.
