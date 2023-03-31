Springer went 5-for-6 with one RBI and four runs scored in Thursday's 10-9 victory over St. Louis.
All five hits were singles, but Springer came around to score four times, and the Blue Jays would need all of those runs in an Opening Day slugfest. Health is the big concern with Springer -- he hasn't reached 135 games in a season since 2018 -- but he's an all-world talent when on the field.
